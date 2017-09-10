Pep Guardiola sets sights on £60m Tottenham ace to be key successor to Man City stalwart

Man City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly wants Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld to be the long-term successor to Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian stalwart has struggled with injuries for some time now, and although things looked much more positive to start this season, he had a recurrence of a calf problem on international duty and was forced to miss the win over Liverpool on Saturday.

Guardiola can’t afford to be without such an influential figure at the back and not know when the next problem might arise, and so The Sun claim that he’s eyeing a move for Alderweireld.

It’s reported that City could make their move next summer as contract talks continue to stall between their top target and Tottenham, with his current deal running until 2020. However, as per the report, Alderweireld is valued at £60m, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Guardiola can convince City to splash out that kind of money on him or if they can negotiate it down.

From Tottenham’s perspective, they’ll be desperate to avoid losing such a key player at all as the 28-year-old has been a consistent rock in the heart of their defence. However, seeing him join a direct rival with City also signing Kyle Walker this past summer, would be a double blow for them.

As for City and Guardiola though, if there are no real assurances over Kompany moving forward, then it’s an area that they have to address and they’re certainly looking in the right place for a quality successor, albeit at a pretty hefty price.