Why Arsenal missed out on £92m target on transfer deadline day, club remain interested

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has revealed that Thomas Lemar did not join Arsenal because the club didn’t want to lose any more top players.

L’Equipe state that the senior official explained that Anthony Martial’s move to Manchester United in 2015 was sanctioned because of Financial Fair Play (FFP) reasons in order to be ‘safe and sound’ but the lub had moree freedom as to whether to let Lemar go or not.

Vasilyev said:

“In 2015 we had to sell in order to meet FFP conditions, so it was more of an obligation. We are, currently, financially safe and sound.”

When referring to Lemar’s non-transfer he replied:

“Sales, they are the consequence of having a great season… “We don’t want records. We want to maintain a competitive team while respecting our economic model.”

Monaco lost key of first-team players last season including Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe.

The Mirror says Monaco have insisted that Lemar is not for sale despite avid interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Arsenal offered £92m for the winger on transfer deadline day.

The 21-year-old scored twelve times last season, grabbing fourteen assist as Monaco made it to the Champions League semi-finals and went on the clinch the Ligue 1 title.

Speaking to Telefoot, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is still interested in Lemar and may pursue him next summer, if not in January.

Many fans will feel that £92m is beyond the player’s value but with Alexis Sanchez seemingly nearing the end of his Arsenal days, the question Wenger will ask is how much is the space that he may leave worth?