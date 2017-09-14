£60m Arsenal superstar linked with shock January La Liga return, club president names player in star-studded shortlist

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, although Manchester City are still favourites to sign the Chilean.

Spanish news outlet Don Balon state that Madrid club president Florentino Perez has shortlisted the former Barcelona man as a potential target as the La Liga champions attempt to reinforce their attacking options. The sale of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea and Karim Benzema’s absence due to injury has highlighted the club’s lack of depth in the striker department.

Sanchez’s work rate is said to have impressed Perez who will buoyed by Don Balon‘s article that has suggested that the 28-year-old would be keen on a move back to Spain and has told Arsenal he wants to leave if a big club came in for him.

Madrid will have to beat front-runners Manchester City in the race for the Chilean’s signature after Pep Guardiola’s men were close to signing Sanchez for £60m on transfer deadline day, per The Sun.

The paper claims that Perez’s shortlist includes Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

With contract renewal hopes dimming, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger must now decide whether to hold Sanchez to his contract and let him leave on a free this summer or recoup some of the £35m they paid for him, per BBC Sport, by letting him go for a cut-price fee in January.