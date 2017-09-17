73-goal Arsenal star opens talks with Real Madrid over possible move, player could leave Gunners on free next summer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has opened talks with Arsenal and Chile star Alexis Sanchez over a possible move, with the 28-year-old set to leave the Gunners on a free next summer should player fail to sign new deal, according to Football London.

Sanchez, who has scored 73 goals in 147 appearances for the north London club since his move in 2014, could be set to leave the Gunners next summer on a free should the player fail to sign a new deal with the club as per Football London, with the player able to discuss a move with any foreign clubs in January.

With this in mind, Spanish giants Real Madrid have shown interest in securing a deal for the 28-year-old report Don Balon, with Football London reporting that Zinedine Zidane’s side are confident of securing a cut-price move for the winger in January.

Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Man City were very close to securing a deal for Sanchez on Deadline Day, with the Citizens even having a £60M bid for the Chilean accepted by the Gunners as per the Daily Star, however Pep Guardiola’s side failed to get the deal over the line with the transfer falling through.

Should Sanchez end up moving to the Bernabeu in January, it’ll be interesting to see how the Gunners perform for the remainder of the season without their star man in the side.