£198m new boy and PSG fan favourite involved in dressing room bust-up minutes after mid-game argument

Neymar and Edison Cavani reportedly had to be separated in the PSG dressing room following the club’s 2-0 home win over Lyon over the weekend.

L’Equipe reported on Tuesday that a confrontation arose in the changing rooms after the match after Cavani had told the Brazil captain he did not appreciate his attitude after being waved away by the Uruguay international for arguing mid-game as to who should take a penalty kick.

The French news outlet state it was fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva who had to prize Neymar away from Cavani in order to prevent a brawl breaking out.

The former arrived at the Parc des Princes from Barcelona during the summer for a world record £198m, per the Daily Mail.

PSG top the Ligue 1 table with a spotless record of six wins in six, scoring 21 and only conceding three. Neymar has netted five times in the six games and is favourite to finish top-goalscorer at the conclusion of the season.

However, this news is not good for team moral and it is evident that the relationship between front three in Neymar, Cavani and Kylian Mbappe may not be as perfect as first perceived.