Man City move for £60m South American star in balance as Zinedine Zidane set to make late move for forward

Man City’s hopes of signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal hang in the balance.

Sanchez had been expected to join Man City for £60m last month only, yet the move collapsed after Thomas Lemar refused to join Arsenal.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has been strongly linked with making another move for the player in January, although according to reports in football.london, Real Madrid could move in for the former Barcelona player.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reported to be looking at the player as he looks to improve the Champions League winners poor start to the season.

Sanchez’ illustrious past at Barcelona could yet mean Real Madrid will look at alternative targets. Man City are thought to remain to be front-runners for the Chilean given his links with Guardiola from their time working together at the Nou Camp.

Arsenal have yet to start Sanchez in a league game this season, yet Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has stated this is down to fitness, and not personal.

“There is no disguised attitude on my side, I just try to get him back to full fitness,” said Wenger.

“For me the Europa League and League Cup is important as well. I try to give him competition and to get him back to his best. He had a long holiday and he came back not really fit, it took us time to get him back and then he got injured.”

“If you add the injury plus the rest time it was a bit long. But last night you could see he is coming back. I left him on for 90 minutes because I wanted him to have a real go.”