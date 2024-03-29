Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been tipped by his ex-teammate to take the Manchester United job.

Once his second stint as Real Madrid’s manager ended in 2021, the Frenchman has been unemployed.

The Frenchman has been linked with a number of jobs including the Man United job and the French national team position.

However, the Real Madrid legend has still not made a decision on his future.

Baptista can see Zidane take the Man United job

According to one of his former teammates Julio Baptista, Zidane would be open to joining Man United to replace Erik ten Hag.

He told Ladbrokes Fanzone, as quoted by Metro: “I think he will be a Premier League manager someday.

“He is an incredible coach, with amazing experience having won the Champions League, so I can see that happening.

“I can see him going to Manchester United.”

Reports indicate that Erik ten Hag will not be fired at the end of the season, despite pressure on him.

Speculation around his future is not going away any time soon. Several managers have been mentioned as his potential replacement at Old Trafford.

Man United are keeping an eye on several managers

Gareth Southgate, Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter have been linked with the Man United job.

None of them have a CV like Zidane, who won three Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Zidane has the experience of managing some of the best players of this generation, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric.

What sets him apart from other managers is his successful career as a player which helps him command the respect of the players.

In 2006, Zidane’s last year at the Santiago Bernabeu, Baptista was a teammate of the renowned midfielder.

The Brazilian joined Arsenal on loan in the 2006-07 season and scored 10 goals in all competitions, four of them came against Liverpool in a league cup match.