Transfer news: Kane speculation, Osimhen to Arsenal or Chelsea, Barcelona may have to sell star & more

Bayern Munich latest as Kane transfer rumours circulate and Real Madrid make Davies decision

There’s already been speculation about Harry Kane’s future at Bayern Munich after this difficult first season for him at the Allianz Arena, and with the club set to change managers in the summer.

However, at the moment I have zero concrete news or information on that. Kane is focused on Bayern, with an important Champions League game coming up tonight. Of course Kane is curious to see who’s going to be the new coach, but there’s nothing else to say now.

Speaking of the manager situation, Thomas Tuchel will be on the Bayern bench for tonight’s crucial game against Lazio in the Champions League. It’s a hugely important game for the club as they need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

The plan has been for Tuchel to stay at Bayern until the end of the season, but the feeling is also that they want to see a good result tonight otherwise the immediate future of Tuchel could be in danger. So, keep an eye on this one, though of course it’s already agreed for Tuchel to leave Bayern at the end of the season. Let’s see if it could happen earlier if there is no improvement on that poor performance against Freiburg.

Another transfer situation to watch at Bayern remains the future of Alphonso Davies. Real Madrid are interested and personal terms won’t be an issue, but they don’t want to pay up to the €70m figure rumoured in the German press, as of today. My sources tell me transfer fee has to be lower, as current deal for Davies at Bayern expires in 2025. Davies remains the absolute priority; Real also have 50% sell-on and buy back clause for Miguel Gutierrez at Girona but Davies is the priority.

Arsenal and Chelsea transfer interest in Victor Osimhen is nothing new

Victor Osimhen continues to dominate headlines, and it’s not surprising as he’s doing fantastic for Napoli, but there’s not really anything new happening just yet.

We have been speaking about PSG, Arsenal and Chelsea for months…for sure these clubs are interested, I don’t think it’s new. It’s going to be important to see who is going to make concrete steps to sign Osimhen, but at the moment we’re not at that stage yet; and it’s the same on player side.

Osimhen is focused on Napoli for now after signing a new contract earlier this season, even if the feeling was that he would probably leave the club this summer, so let’s see what happens closer to June/July.

Latest on the managerial domino as Zidane and Motta linked with top jobs

We know there will be a lot of movement of managers this summer as there will be jobs opening up at Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but it seems we’re also getting speculation about some other clubs as well.

I’m aware there have been more reports about Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United, with Zinedine Zidane the latest name mentioned as a candidate for that job. I must stress, though, that I’m not aware of contacts between Zidane and Manchester United so far. Nothing is concrete on that, as of now. Let’s see what INEOS decide to do in general in the next months after positive initial discussions with Ten Hag, but Zidane is currently not negotiating with United.

Jonathan Johnson also addressed links between Zidane and Bayern in his column last week, so you can read his info on the former Real Madrid manager’s plans here.

There are also rumours doing the rounds about Thiago Motta possibly being a candidate to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus. My understanding is that Juventus are discussing internally about future coach; and I’m told that Motta has very good chances to continue in Serie A rather than going abroad, having also been mentioned as an option for Barcelona and PSG – I’ve already reported that he’s on on Barcelona’s list, and I have no information on PSG either.

Raphinha transfer latest as Barcelona may have to sell this summer

We’ve heard a lot of stories about Raphinha’s future almost ever since he first joined Barcelona from Leeds. Much of it was just normal transfer speculation, but things could change this summer.

My information is that Raphinha could be one of the players targeted by clubs in the summer…and at some point, Barca will have to sell some players because of Financial Fair Play. Saudi interest was there already last summer, but from England too.

Still, no decision has been made on Raphinha just yet, but let’s see what happens as interest is there and some sales will be needed.