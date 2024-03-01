Champions League winner will never manage Man United, has eyes on other European clubs

The future of Erik ten Hag at Man United is uncertain ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as the Manchester club are experiencing a poor season under the Dutch coach.

The performances of the Red Devils have been way below standards and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe coming into the Premier League giants, the INEOS CEO will not like what he is seeing.

The British businessman is making changes behind the scenes at Old Trafford and there is speculation that the manager’s role could potentially be up for grabs this summer.

Thomas Tuchel is one manager already being linked to Man United and according to Christian Falk, the Bayern Munich boss wants to return to the Premier League.

Another name is Zinedine Zidane, but the three-time Champions League winner will never manage Man United or in the Premier League, reports Peter Hall.

Why will Zidane never manage Man United?

Zidane would be a prime candidate if Man United were in the market for a new manager but the former Real Madrid boss has other ambitions for his career.

It is not a secret that the World Cup winner wants to coach the France national team and that is a role that could become available following EURO 2024.

In terms of clubs, writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Jonathan Johnson has said about Zidane’s future: “I’m not too sure about the Bayern links, but Juventus and Marseille, should Zidane be on the club market, would be teams to keep tabs on, but it doesn’t change the fact that his priority at some point in his career is to lead the French national team.”

Many Man United fans would have liked to have seen Zidane in charge of their club given his success at Real Madrid, as it remains to be seen if Ten Hag will be in charge at Old Trafford next season.