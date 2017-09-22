Spanish football journalist predicts Man Utd will be involved in £92m transfer saga next summer

Guillem Balague has suggested that Man Utd will be involved in a transfer race and a potentially fresh saga for Antoine Griezmann next summer.

The Premier League giants were linked with a move this past summer, but the 26-year-old remained with Atletico Madrid amid their ongoing transfer embargo which prevented them from signing a replacement.

With Diego Costa returning to the La Liga outfit this week after they reached an agreement with Chelsea, Atleti will boast a fearsome attacking duo in the second half of the campaign that they will undoubtedly hope to keep together.

However, responding to a question in a Q&A, Balague has suggested that while nothing will likely happen in January, he predicts that Griezmann will try to leave next summer and that Man Utd won’t be the only side trying to sign him.

In turn, it could very well turn into an auction and fresh transfer saga, with the Metro noting that it will cost any interested party, United or otherwise, £92m to prise Griezmann away from the Spanish capital, as per the release clause in his contract.

#AskGuillem with costa… Does Possibility griezmann coming to united increases? — Ash (@iamyoungindian) September 22, 2017

“Not in January. In the summer, I think we are all aware he will try to leave,” he said in a Sky Sports Q&A session. “But do you really think United would be the only team that will want him? Griezmann will make sure there will be an auction for him and even Atletico will try their best to keep him. So a summer transfer saga on its way!

It remains to be seen whether or not he’s bound for Old Trafford next summer, but Balague certainly doesn’t see this particular transfer story from being over.

Speculation elsewhere suggested that the signing of Costa was seen as part of plan to deploy him with Griezmann rather than to replace him, but Balague’s theory and opinion would suggest otherwise.