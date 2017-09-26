Man Utd prepare to launch fresh €100m bid to secure next marquee signing

Man Utd have reportedly seen their chances of signing Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann increase after the Spanish giants re-signed Diego Costa.

Jose Mourinho was heavily linked with a move for the French international this past summer, but evidently a transfer failed to materialise and he instead switched his focus to Romelu Lukaku.

According to ESPN sources though, the Red Devils are now expected to try again with a fresh bid of €100m next summer to try and prise Griezmann away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

It’s noted that due to Atleti’s transfer ban, Griezmann opted to remain in the Spanish capital to show his loyalty as he didn’t feel comfortable leaving at that stage, and subsequently signed a new one-year deal which kept his €100m release clause in place.

However, ESPN claim that both parties remain keen on each other, and with the return of Costa, who will be eligible to play from January, it could smooth the path for the 25-year-old to make the move to Man Utd.

In truth, it’s difficult not to see Atleti try and persuade the Frenchman to stay, as ultimately an attacking partnership with Costa would undoubtedly make them contenders both in La Liga and the Champions League next season.

However, they’ve seemingly softened the blow of losing Griezmann with the return of the Spanish forward if he still wishes to move on. Meanwhile, Man Utd will have their own ambitions of pairing him up with Lukaku in another deadly partnership as they could continue their big-spending summers after the Belgian arrived this year to follow Paul Pogba’s signing last year.