Tottenham confirmed line-up vs Huddersfield: Spurs fans delighted with key inclusion

Tottenham take on Huddersfield in the early kick-off on Saturday, with Mauricio Pochettino handed a major fitness boost while he’s made a key decision.

Spurs are on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, and will be buoyed by their midweek win over APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League.

As for their Premier League form, it has led them to fourth place after six games, as they’ve picked up 11 points and look in fine form right now to continue their impressive streak.

Naturally, Harry Kane will be the danger man after his hat-trick in midweek in what has been a sensational September for him scoring wise as he’s taken his tally to nine in eight outings this season after going without a goal in August.

However, Mauricio Pochettino has been handed a huge boost with the news that Christian Eriksen has been passed fit having been a fitness doubt prior to kick-off, while Harry Winks got plenty of love from Tottenham fans on Twitter, as seen below, as they were delighted to see him named in the starting line-up.

That means Moussa Sissoko drops out for this one, with Tottenham going all out to take home three points in what should be a tough challenge against David Wagner’s men.

YES WINKSSS — Harry C (@HazSpur92) September 30, 2017

winks registaaaaaa — sam (@Pochbol) September 30, 2017

Harry Winks's chance to maybe get a big break into the starting XI? — Will (@RealDGGHD) September 30, 2017

Go on Winksy ???#COYS — David de Lane © (@djsa2go) September 30, 2017