Huge factor could save Mauricio Pochettino from Chelsea sacking this summer

The future of Mauricio Pochettino is under the spotlight again this week following Chelsea’s 5-0 hammering at Arsenal but one huge factor could save him from being sacked this summer.

The Argentine coach is the fourth to take charge of the Blues since the West London club was taken over by Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly back in 2022 – who have made a mess of things so far – having made the move to Stamford Bridge last summer.

The campaign has been a disaster for Chelsea as the performances have been well below expectations and Pochettino’s team have been embarrassed on several occasions throughout the season.

The Blues will go trophyless for another season and currently sit ninth in the Premier League table.

Qualifying for Europe may save Pochettino as Chelsea are only three points off Newcastle in the Europa Conference League spot and six from Man United in the final position to qualify for the Europa League – with the Blues having a game in hand on both.

Even if Pochettino fails to achieve this, his job still might be saved as it is being reported that the former Tottenham boss as the support of the majority of the Chelsea dressing room.

Chelsea dressing room is behind Mauricio Pochettino

According to The Standard, Chelsea will review Pochettino’s position in the summer, when the Argentine will be involved in a two-way discussion and will push for changes at Stamford Bridge.

Co-owner Behdad Eghbali and sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart will ultimately decide the 52-year-old’s fate but the Blues boss retains the support of the vast majority of Chelsea players, who would prefer some stability over another managerial change and further upheaval.