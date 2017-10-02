Arsenal ace reveals plan to convince €100m superstar to snub PL rivals in favour of Gunners

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that he will do his best to convince compatriot Antoine Griezmann to move to the Emirates.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to life in north London himself after his summer move from Lyon, scoring four goals in seven Premier League outings.

With Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil still facing uncertain futures given that they will see their respective contracts expire at the end of the season, it could leave a gaping hole that needs to be filled with a world class replacement.

It seems as though Lacazette knows just the man for Arsenal, as he has revealed he will be speaking to Griezmann and trying to persuade him to join the Gunners.

“We are very good friends and have lots of fun,” he told the Match of the Day magazine, as reported by The Sun.

“Our nicknames for each other are Griezzy and Lacaz. If Griezzy visits me in London, I’m going to ask him to sign for Arsenal!

“We have a good chemistry and don’t need to talk to understand each other’s movements on the pitch.”

It will take a huge offer from Arsenal to reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid to set the transfer in motion though, as Goal note that the French international has a €100m release clause in his recently signed contract.

The same report notes that Manchester United have been heavily linked with signing him, but it appears as though Lacazette will do his part to convince ‘Griezzy’ to join him in London instead.

Losing Sanchez and Ozil would be a huge blow for Arsenal, but if it frees up money and space to go all out for Griezmann, then perhaps it could be a strategy worth exploring.