Odds slashed on clinical Premier League striker sealing shock Arsenal transfer

Odds have been slashed on Anthony Martial’s next club being Arsenal after transfer speculation involving the Manchester United forward today.

The Daily Mirror have linked the France international as a top target for Arsene Wenger as he weighs up replacing Alexis Sanchez.

This also follows Gunners legend Thierry Henry heaping praise on Martial this week, saying the 21-year-old is ‘a far better player than I was at that age’.

According to Ladbrokes, Martial had been 12/1 to seal a move to Arsenal next, but is now being priced at just 2/1 in a staggering tumbling of odds from the bookmakers.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: ‘Martial has been one of Mourinho’s stand out players so far this season, but it looks like the United gaffer could offer the forward to the Gunners in order to seal a reunion with Ozil.’

'Anthony Martial is a far better player than I was at that age' Quite the endorsement from Thierry Henry ? pic.twitter.com/u0t2jXlUNz — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 7, 2017

Being fierce rivals, it’s not often the two Premier League giants sell to each other, though there have been exceptions in recent times.

Robin van Persie left Arsenal for United in 2012, while Danny Welbeck then moved in the opposite direction in the summer of 2014.

Still, given Martial’s form this season, it remains to be seen if Jose Mourinho would be so willing to let the promising youngster leave for a fellow title challenger.