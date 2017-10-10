£56m Man Utd ace not interested in exit amid shock Arsenal talk

It wasn’t the greatest of second seasons for Anthony Martial at Man Utd last year, as he struggled to make his mark under Jose Mourinho.

Having made such a positive impact in his debut campaign with the Red Devils, in which he scored 18 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 appearances, he managed just eight apiece in 42 outings last year as he battled for a regular spot in the starting line-up.

He is still fighting the same battle this year, but the French international has seemingly matured and progressed enough to know how to influence games even in a reserved role as he has five goals and six assists in nine games.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, the £56m signing from Monaco had been linked with a shock move to Arsenal at the weekend, but it’s noted that he is ‘very content’ where he is and isn’t seeking an exit despite not always being on the team sheet.

In many ways, it’s something that he’ll just have to deal with. At a club like Man Utd, it would be strange not to face significant competition for places as they continue to fight on various fronts to win major trophies this season.

Martial will get his opportunities with the Premier League, Champions League and the domestic cups on the agenda this season, and so Mourinho will likely be pleased to hear that he’s set on staying, and he’ll hope that he can continue to contribute when called upon.

The Portuguese tactician will demand the same from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, and it will be down to the individuals in question to step up and deliver.