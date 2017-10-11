Robert Pires expresses doubt over Arsenal summer signing

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has weighed in with a surprise verdict on the Olivier Giroud vs Alexandre Lacazette debate.

The duo are competing for places up front with both Arsenal and the French national team this season, but Pires has a clear idea of who should start for Didier Deschamps’ side at least.

Despite being a fan of Lacazette, Pires has suggested he is not at the required level just yet, and that Giroud has shown he should continue to be first choice for his country.

According to the Daily Star, the former Gunners midfielder told Le Parisien: ‘With Lacazette, you have to be patient. Defensively he made efforts. I do not worry in the long term.

‘But for the World Cup, Deschamps will not change much and will respect the hierarchy with Giroud before Lacazette.

‘With Olivier, he can count on a great pro who will never pose a problem and you can rely on him.’

Lacazette has largely been preferred ahead of Giroud for Arsenal this season, following his summer transfer from Lyon.

Having scored 37 goals in all competitions last season, the 26-year-old looks on paper at least to be the superior option in terms of goal threat.

However, Deschamps has shown faith in Giroud for Les Bleus, with the 31-year-old scoring his 27th goal for his country last night as they beat Belarus.

Lacazette, by contrast, has just one goal in his France career so far, and has struggled to break into the team on a regular basis.