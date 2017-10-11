Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City target told he can leave current club

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City may have been handed a major boost in their transfer pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Borussia Dortmund star has admitted he could have left the club this summer after the Bundesliga giants were willing to sanction a sale.

However, in the end the Gabon international insists it was his decision to carry on as he currently feels happy with the club.

‘There was a time in the window when I could have changed (clubs),’ he told Sport Bild.

‘We (Aubameyang and the Dortmund board) agreed on this together in all openness but nothing happened.

‘I have always felt very comfortable in Dortmund, in the team and at BVB, and that is true today, too. BVB is my family!’

Given Aubameyang’s importance to Dortmund, it is surprising to learn that they were prepared to part ways with the prolific 28-year-old.

Still, this revelation could give the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool some hope of landing the player in the future after strong links with him this summer.

Chelsea in particular showed strong interest in bringing Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge before they eventually opted to sign Alvaro Morata as a replacement for Diego Costa up front.