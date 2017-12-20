Real Madrid tell Manchester United transfer target to reject all other offers after major development

Real Madrid have reportedly been in contact with Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid have become unhappy with Barcelona’s approach for the player

Manchester United are also interested, but Real are stepping up their interest

Real Madrid have reportedly been in touch with Manchester United transfer target Antoine Griezmann as his move between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona looks in doubt.

The Daily Mirror reported today that Atletico are unhappy with Barca, which seems to have given Real Madrid renewed hope that they could still lure Griezmann to the Bernabeu.

This is according to Diario Gol, who claim they’ve told the France international to reject all other offers and come to Madrid to take on a star role in their team.

United won’t be happy, with the Sun claiming earlier this season that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho had held talks over bringing him to Old Trafford in a potential double swoop alongside Gareth Bale.

Griezmann is one of Europe’s top attacking players and looks a necessary signing for United given their struggles this season.

Romelu Lukaku is not in the best of form right now and has made minimal impact in the Red Devils’ big games, though that could arguably be down to a lack of service.

Griezmann can play up front or in a supporting role out wide or in attacking midfield, and it’s little surprise the 26-year-old attracting plenty of interest from Europe’s elite.

This transfer saga seems likely to be one that will go on and on, but the latest from Diario Gol is that Real are now stepping it up in terms of winning the race for his signature.