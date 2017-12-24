Man City keen on 24-year-old Brazilian ace as boss Pep Guardiola looks to add to midfield options

Player has been impressive for Ukrainian side Shakthar Donetsk

Boss Guardiola is interested in signing the Brazilian

Spaniard is keen to add to his midfield options for next season

SEE MORE: Manchester City star reaches incredible landmark vs Bournemouth

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is interested in signing Brazil and Shakthar Donetsk midfielder Fred, with the Spaniard looking to add to his midfield options for next season.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who state that the club have held talks about whether or not to they are to make a move for the 24-year-old, and that the club has also signalled out Germany and Borussia Dortmund ace Julian Weigl as a potential option for the centre of the park.

Since moving from Brazilian side Internacional in the 2013/14 season, Fred has impressed fans and critics alike with his defensive abilities.

So far, the 24-year-old has been able to make 142 appearances for the Ukrainian side, scoring 13 and assisting 12 in that time period, a decent return for a defensive-minded midfielder.

The player’s performances haven’t gone under the radar for the Brazilian national team, as the defensive midfielder has made six appearances for the Selecao since 2014.

So far this season, the Brazilian has helped his side sit three points atop of the Ukrainian Premier League, with the player also contributing to the Ukrainian giants’ impressive Champions League form.

MORE: Man City transfer news

Should Man City decide to make a move for Fred, it’ll be interesting to see how much of a fee the player ends up costing Pep Guardiola’s side.