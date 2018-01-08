Real Madrid star tempted by Chelsea transfer offer as Manchester United rule themselves out

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly tempted by a transfer to Chelsea

Manchester United are not currently interested in the Real Madrid star

Ronaldo is unhappy at the Bernabeu and wants a return to the Premier League

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly tempted by a transfer offer from Chelsea as Manchester United seemingly rule out bringing him back to Old Trafford.

The Portugal international is unhappy at Real Madrid at the moment and keen on a return to the Premier League, with Chelsea now looking his likeliest destination, according to Don Balon.

The report claims Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is keen to strengthen his attack after a difficult season and would love a big name like Ronaldo on the books at Stamford Bridge.

It’s not clear why United would snub the chance to bring a club legend back for a second spell, though it may be due to concerns over the player’s dip in form this season.

Ronaldo is also set to turn 33 next month so may not have a lot long left at the very top level, though even his medium level is better than most players’ best.

Still, Don Balon claim that Chelsea, unlike United, don’t seem put off moving for him, and this could certainly prove a smart signing at least on a short-term basis if they pull it off.

The report adds that Ronaldo thought about leaving Real last summer but didn’t due to a lack of offers, though Chelsea now seem willing to give him that move back to England that he wants.