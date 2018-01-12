Real Madrid prepared to hijack €100million Barcelona transfer after major development

Real Madrid could hijack Barcelona’s transfer move for Antoine Griezmann

The Atletico Madrid star may no longer be needed at the Nou Camp

Real have added the Frenchman to their list of attacking targets

Real Madrid could reportedly be prepared to hijack Barcelona’s transfer move for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, according to Don Balon.

The France international’s future is in doubt at the moment as a summer switch to a bigger club looks likely, with Don Balon tipping him to cost €100million.

Real have a long list of big-name attackers in their sights, with the report listing Paulo Dybala, Harry Kane and Eden Hazard as being among Florentino Perez’s targets.

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema not at their best this season, it’s little surprise to see Madrid pondering a major revamp up front for next year.

Don Balon claim Barca’s interest in spending so much on Griezmann after just bringing in Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool in that attacking midfield area has been complicated by their January signing.

Don Balon also reported yesterday that Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta had told the club they did not believe Griezmann would be a good use of transfer funds.

The 26-year-old is undoubtedly one of the top attacking players on the planet right now, having scored 91 goals in 182 appearances for Atletico and lighting up La Liga with his exciting displays in a variety of attacking midfield positions, or up front as a central striker.