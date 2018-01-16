Cristiano Ronaldo tells Real Madrid team-mates he wants Manchester United transfer return

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid and rejoin Manchester United

The Portugal international feels betrayed at the Bernabeu

Ronaldo hasn’t been offered a new contract and is now pushing to leave

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided he wants to quit the club and seal a transfer back to Manchester United.

The Portugal international feels betrayed by the club after failing to land a new contract and has communicated his wishes to his team-mates, according to AS.

Ronaldo joined Real from United back in 2009, and has gone on to become one of the finest players in the Spanish giants’ history and their all-time leading goalscorer.

The 32-year-old has played a key role in helping the club win three Champions League titles in the last four seasons, and AS claim he wanted to be rewarded for that.

However, that hasn’t materialised and the Spanish outlet now claim Ronaldo’s preference is to leave the Bernabeu for a second spell at Old Trafford.

United could do with more quality up front but it remains to be seen where their former star would fit in with so much other talent to choose from in Jose Mourinho’s side right now.

The Guardian have reported on Alexis Sanchez possibly being set to join the Red Devils from Arsenal in a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while other big names have also been linked.

The Sun linked Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale as targets in that department earlier this season, so it doesn’t appear that Ronaldo is a priority for the club right now.

With his struggles this season, it may be that Ronaldo is now past his best as he approaches his 33rd birthday, and could struggle to get another big move.