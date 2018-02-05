Wayne Rooney explains what position Paul Pogba should really play for Manchester United

Wayne Rooney has discussed Paul Pogba’s role at Manchester United

The former Red Devil says he sees the Frenchman as a box-to-box player

Pogba doesn’t quite seem to have one settled role in the side just yet

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has explained how he thinks Jose Mourinho could best utilise the talents of midfielder Paul Pogba.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, the Everton forward was quoted as saying he believes Pogba’s best role is as a box-to-box midfield player.

The France international hasn’t always had one clearly defined role since moving from Juventus to United last year, but has still shown glimpses of world class talent.

Pogba shone largely as a box-to-box player with freedom to roam when at Juve, but has had to deal with changing around a little more in Mourinho’s side.

That may be partly down to United themselves struggling to find the right balance under Mourinho, with the side only finishing 6th last season and looking some way off challenging Manchester City this term despite a bright start.

Rooney spent one season playing alongside Pogba in the United first-team before leaving for Everton last summer, but offered his take on his old team-mate this evening.

‘For me, Paul Pogba is a classic box-to-box player,’ the 32-year-old told Sky Sports.

‘He can do everything really well. If he is in a role where he doesn’t really have to think about his defensive role, he can really do damage. He is that talented.’

Now United fans will hope Mourinho takes notice, with the Portuguese not always known for being one to allow players to remove defensive shackles and really express themselves.