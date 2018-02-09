Chelsea star won’t rule out Real Madrid move amid growing transfer speculation

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard was asked about Real Madrid transfer rumours

The Belgium international admits ‘in football you never know’

Hazard is believed to be a top transfer target for Los Blancos ahead of the summer

Chelsea star Eden Hazard would not rule out a transfer to Real Madrid when quizzed about it in an interview with Spanish publication Marca.

In fact, the Belgium international arguably fuelled speculation further by once again heaping praise on Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane, who has also been highly complimentary about the Blues forward in the past.

Chelsea are in disarray at the moment after a poor second season under manager Antonio Conte, so it could be an ideal time for Hazard to move on for a new challenge after enjoying plenty of success in his time at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old has won two Premier League titles with the west Londoners, along with the 2014/15 PFA Player of the Year prize, and there has been recent talk that he fancies competing for bigger honours at Madrid.

Don Balon claim Hazard is pushing Florentino Perez to get a deal done for him this summer, as he believes he could win the Ballon d’Or at Real.

When asked about the speculation, Hazard said: ‘In football you never know.’

On manager Zidane, he added: ‘He was my idol when I was a child, I have seen thousands of videos about him and now he is the manager of one of the best clubs in the world, so yes, it is a luxury.

‘But I do not want to stop, I want to continue working and striving in the field and then yes, I love when people like him speak well of me.’

The respect is mutual, with Zidane quoted in 2015 by Sky Sports as saying: ‘After Messi and Ronaldo, Hazard is my favourite player. It is spectacular to see him play.

‘Do I see him going to Real Madrid? I love the player, that’s all I will say.’