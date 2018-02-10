£52m Manchester City superstar will quit the club for this bizarre dream move

A key Manchester City star will leave for a surprise destination when his time in the Premier League is finished.

Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly eyeing a move to the MLS once his time at Man City is over.

The Manchester City star has arguably been the most impressive star in the Premier League this season but is likely to depart the Etihad once his contract expires.

Kevin De Bruyne will reportedly depart Manchester City for the MLS once his contract at the Etihad expires.

The Sun have reported that the Belgian is eyeing a move to the MLS when his time at Man City comes to an end.

The news is sure to shock many with the midfielder who singed for City for £55m in the summer of 2015 establishing himself as one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League – if not the world. (Fee per the BBC)

The perviously mentioned report states that De Bruyne penned a sensational £300,000-a-week deal last month, which will keep him in the North of England until 2023. However, the star will then depart for the MLS once his contract expires according to the above report.

De Bruyne has been a talisman for City and Pep Guardiola this season in the side’s sensational title charge scoring seven goals and registering eleven assists already this season in the Premier League from midfield.