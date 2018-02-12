Chelsea 3-0 West Brom player ratings, stats and reaction: Hazard gets CFC back on track

Chelsea got back to winning ways on Monday night as they secured a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge to seal a much-needed boost.

Antonio Conte’s men had suffered back-to-back losses prior to this encounter with defeats to Bournemouth and Watford which saw them concede seven goals and score just one.

However, although there was a bit of luck along the way, particularly for the goal scored by Victor Moses, Eden Hazard put in a decisive performance to lead the Blues to victory.

The Belgian got his first of the night after a wonderful assist from Olivier Giroud, while he provided a brilliant finish for his second as he left Ben Foster stranded.

In turn, he gets our Man of the Match award and he’ll now hope to put together a strong run of form to help Chelsea ensure that they remain on the winning trail.

Meanwhile, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen also stood out for us with solid performances at the back and along with the midfield engine in N’Golo Kante, they all rate slightly higher than the rest but Hazard pips them all with a 9/10 for his goals and overall influence on the game.

Chelsea player ratings: Courtois 7; Azpilicueta 8, Christensen 8, Rudiger 7; Moses 7, Kante 8, Fabregas 7, Zappacosta 6; Pedro 7, Hazard 9, Giroud 7.

Substitutes: Morata 6, Cahill 5, Willian 5.

As seen in the statistic below, Hazard is proving to be deadly in front of goal when he gets his shots on target, and his goals will be needed between now and the end of the season to ensure Chelsea get a top-four finish.

Further, the more impressive stat comes beyond that as only Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard have been involved in more Premier League goals for the Blues than the Belgian forward, as he now moves up to 104 in total.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea fans were delighted with what they saw from their players on Monday night as they would have been relieved to see the side back winning games.

The trio singled out above in our player ratings seemed to attract the most praise, but ultimately the win was the most important factor and so the Blues can now build on this and try to improve further in the weeks ahead.

With their Champions League clash with Barcelona to look forward to next Tuesday night, this win to boost morale and confidence arguably couldn’t have come at a better time.

