Video: Cristiano Ronaldo goal makes two pieces of Champions League history in Real Madrid vs PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo made two pieces of history with his goal for Real Madrid against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League tonight.

The Portugal international has become both the first player to score 100 goals in the competition for a single club, and also the first player to net in each of the first seven games of the tournament in a single season.

Ronaldo stepped up to make it 1-1 against PSG at half time in a tightly-contested Champions League clash at the Bernabeu that has promised to be one of the games of the season.

While it hasn’t been the best season overall for the former Manchester United star, he does seem to come alive in this competition.

Ronaldo’s recent record at this level is absolutely phenomenal, and his form towards the end of last season’s tournament played a major part in Real winning the trophy for a 12th time.

The 33-year-old scored twice in last season’s final win over Juventus, having also scored in final victories for Real in 2014 and for Manchester United against Chelsea back in 2008.

The man just seems to make history with almost every passing game, and tonight is another example of his tremendous quality.

