Real Madrid ready to pay £177million to seal transfer of Manchester City’s best player

Real Madrid ready huge bid for Manchester City star

Florentino Perez is keen on the transfer of Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian may be worth as much as £177million

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to pay as much as £177million for the signing of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in this summer’s transfer window.

The Belgium international has been the stand-out performer at City this season and is arguably the finest midfield player in Europe right now after a sensational season for his club.

Although he doesn’t seem keen on leaving the Etihad Stadium due to enjoying working under Pep Guardiola, Don Balon claim Real could line up a bid for him ahead of next season.

This may hinge on how Real do in the Champions League this term, but the report suggests club president Florentino Perez is prepared to pay as much as £177m for De Bruyne.

It’s easy to see how the 26-year-old could fit in perfectly at the Bernabeu, showing great skill and intelligence in his play this term to notch up 11 goals and 18 assists in all competitions.

That’s a superb return from the former Chelsea man, who looks a sure bet to win PFA Player of the Year as he’s surely set for Premier League glory with City.

Madrid could do with a playmaker like him in their ranks after a major dip in performances this season, but it surely won’t be easy to prise this man away from a wealthy and ambitious club who seem unlikely to sell.