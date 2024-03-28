Chelsea in the hunt for 19-year-old wonder kid that Arsenal and Liverpool love

It appears that Chelsea are going to have some heavyweight competition if they want to land Benfica’s Joao Neves in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old has set European football alight with some wonderful performances this season, and he’s piqued the interest of some giants in the game.

According to Real Madrid Exclusive sources (h/t Fichajes), both Los Blancos and Barcelona are keeping a keen eye on how things are developing in terms of whether the Portuguese side will allow their player to be offered up for sale.

Chelsea face competition for Joao Neves

The outlet suggest that Neves could be the perfect replacement for Luka Modric or Sergio Busquets respectively.

He’s already a fixture in the Portuguese national side and will be so for years to come. Indeed, for one so young, he’s already accumulated decent enough experience at the top levels of the game.

A move into a team that could be considered amongst Europe’s elite will only enhance his standing in the game.

Though Chelsea can’t be considered to be in the top bracket at this precise moment, they are working towards getting back there, and with money seemingly no object for Todd Boehly, there’s no reason why the Blues can’t compete for his services.

It isn’t only teams from abroad that are willing to push the boat out for Neves, however.

The outlet also note the interest of domestic rivals, Arsenal and Liverpool, both of whom might be considered further down the road in terms of their respective projects.

Clearly, therefore, Boehly and his manager, Mauricio Pochettino, are going to have to pull out all the stops when it comes to making a pitch for the player.

Were they to be successful, it would leave a question mark over one or two of the club’s current midfield stars, potentially meaning yet more upheaval at the Bridge.