‘We’re becoming a joke’ – Man Utd fans fume amid Anthony Martial contract rumours

It’s fair to say that a number of Man Utd supporters aren’t impressed with the latest rumours surrounding forward Anthony Martial.

According to RMC Sport, the 22-year-old has seen contract talks with the Red Devils stall, and it’s got to the point where it’s even claimed that he has stopped house hunting in Manchester as fears emerge over his future at Old Trafford.

The French international has had a decent season to this point despite not always being a starter for Jose Mourinho, as he has scored 11 goals and provided nine assists in 37 appearances in all competitions to prove that he can play a crucial role.

In turn, it seems strange that Man Utd haven’t placed a bigger emphasis on getting a new deal in place for him with his current agreement expiring in 2019, albeit United have an option to extend for a further year.

The report above has evidently sparked some panic amongst supporters who will be desperate to see him stay, as ultimately at just 22 years of age, he has a long way to go in his career and will only improve with experience and maturity.

Others reacted a bit more angrily, as seen below, as they were lost as to why he hadn’t already been offered new terms as they are left desperately hoping that new terms are signed on and he remains with the club.

