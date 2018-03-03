Pep Guardiola reveals Man City transfer plans for summer window, reinforcements expected

Guardiola reveals plans for Man City’s summer transfer window

Premier League leaders have spent heavily in the last few windows to build squad

Now, Guardiola hints at one or two more new stars to reinforce his group

It’s been a good year for Man City boss Pep Guardiola so far this season, but it sounds as though he plans on strengthening his squad further this summer.

Aside from the disappointment of losing to Wigan in the FA Cup, City are still on course for a treble as they’ve already won the League Cup, lead the way in the Premier League by 16 points and have all-but booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League given their healthy lead over Basel.

As a result, there doesn’t seem to be a great need for more reinforcements, with Guardiola even managing to successfully deal with injury setbacks suffered by the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Vincent Kompany this season.

Nevertheless, the Spanish tactician has now revealed that he intends on bringing in another ‘one or two’ more players this summer, although luckily for their rivals, he conceded that it won’t involve the same level of spending that they’ve had in recent windows.

“Of course we buy a lot of players and they have helped us a lot and next summer is to buy one or two players more. So our market in the summer will be cheaper,” he is quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

It remains to be seen who is brought in ahead of next season, but with Yaya Toure set to see his contract expire and with Fernandinho turning 33 in May, a younger defensive midfielder could be a priority with with Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred heavily linked with a move to the Etihad, as per ESPN.

While Guardiola says it will be ‘cheaper’, it sounds more like he’s only got a couple of areas he would like to strengthen in, which surely doesn’t rule out the chances of spending big on his top targets.