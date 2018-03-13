Pep Guardiola subject of scathing attack by former staff member, breaks silence on spat

It’s fair to say that Pep Guardiola didn’t enjoy the greatest of relationships with Bayern Munich doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt during his spell in Bavaria.

Back in 2015, Muller-Wohlfahrt quit the club after clashing with him, as per The Guardian, with three others following him out the exit door after being blamed by the former boss.

While he has since returned to the Bundesliga giants after the Spanish tactician left, he has finally broken his silence on the spat between the pair in his book, with parts being released by Bild.

In this specific release, he details the root of the problem with Guardiola and has launched a scathing attack on the former Barcelona and current Man City coach.

“Under Pep Guardiola, the climate changed at Bayern Munich, and it became more and more clear that he did not trust me and my team,” he is quoted as saying by Bild.

“I think Pep Guardiola is a person of low self-esteem, who does everything in his power to mislead others. He therefore seems to live in constant fear, not so much in defeat, but much more in the loss of power and authority.”

Despite the unrest behind the scenes, Guardiola still managed to win three league titles with Bayern along with domestic honours and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2013.

While he did fail to secure the Champions League, it can still be regarded as a successful spell, but evidently Muller-Wohlfarht was less than impressed working alongside him.

It’s difficult to really buy into what he’s had to say given Guardiola looks set to enjoy further success with Man City this season as they aim to add the Premier League title and Champions League to their League Cup triumph.

While some may question his methods, they appear to work as he’s merely adding to his trophy haul having enjoyed a high level of success at Barcelona too.