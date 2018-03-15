Manchester United hold talks over shock €65million forward transfer that will divide MUFC fans

Manchester United have reportedly held surprise transfer talks with Juventus over a deal that is unlikely to go down too well with many of their fans.

Reports in Italy claim United could be open to selling young forward Anthony Martial to Juventus and have named their asking price at around €65million.

This looks like it could be a great signing for Juve, with their vice-president Pavel Nedved holding initial talks with Martial’s representatives over the move, according to Premium Sport, as translated by the Metro.

While many will feel that is decent money for a player who hasn’t exactly been a regular starter for most of his time at Old Trafford, there are plenty of United fans who feel Martial deserves more opportunities.

The France international arrived as one of the most promising young players in Europe and has shone as a super-sub for much of this season, even if he is yet to look enough like the finish product required to be playing 90 minutes week in, week out.

One feels Martial could explode at the right club and under the right manager, so selling to Juventus now looks a very risky strategy if this deal does come to pass.