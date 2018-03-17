“Better without him” – Manchester United fans slam “useless” £40m superstar after FA Cup clash

Manchester United fans took to social media to slam a star after an FA Cup victory over Brighton.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United side beat Brighton 2-0 but fans were still unhappy with Alexis Sanchez.

The outbreak of abuse for Sanchez from Man United fans is even more surprising given the fact that the Chilean did not feature for a single minute for Jose Moruinho’s side.

It was actually what Sanchez did not do rather than what he did do that infuriated Man United fans tonight.

Alexis Sanchez has had a poor start at Manchester United.

The United forwarded was left out of Mourinho’s starting line-up for the first time since signing from Arsenal in the summer.

Sanchez completad a move from Arsenal to Man United for £35m in January with an extra £5m going to his agents to see the total rise to £40m. (Fee per Sky Sports)

United however looked comfortable and efficient with both Sanchez and Paul Pogba on the bench. Neither of the stars featured at all for the Red Devils.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for United in the first-half and Nemanja Matic then sealed the victory by doubling the lead in the final ten minutes.

United fans took to social media to express that United were better as a team without Sanchez and even suggested that the Chilean is useless.

 

