“Better without him” – Manchester United fans slam “useless” £40m superstar after FA Cup clash

Manchester United fans took to social media to slam a star after an FA Cup victory over Brighton.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United side beat Brighton 2-0 but fans were still unhappy with Alexis Sanchez.

The outbreak of abuse for Sanchez from Man United fans is even more surprising given the fact that the Chilean did not feature for a single minute for Jose Moruinho’s side.

It was actually what Sanchez did not do rather than what he did do that infuriated Man United fans tonight.

The United forwarded was left out of Mourinho’s starting line-up for the first time since signing from Arsenal in the summer.

Sanchez completad a move from Arsenal to Man United for £35m in January with an extra £5m going to his agents to see the total rise to £40m. (Fee per Sky Sports)

United however looked comfortable and efficient with both Sanchez and Paul Pogba on the bench. Neither of the stars featured at all for the Red Devils.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for United in the first-half and Nemanja Matic then sealed the victory by doubling the lead in the final ten minutes.

United fans took to social media to express that United were better as a team without Sanchez and even suggested that the Chilean is useless.

Sanchez 11th game tonight. Has been absolutely abysmal in 10 of them 11 games. Big performance is needed tonight or I just don’t see how Jose can justify starting him again for a while. Totally useless since he signed. — Boring Utd F.C (@Mark_Champ20ns) March 17, 2018

To Old Trafford brothers? I reckon united have point to prove. And that useless Sanchez is benched! — Bet Club (@BetCIub) March 17, 2018

Sanchez getting the bench he deserves. Otu! — ?? ??? ?????? (@KreemO_) March 17, 2018

Sanchez best United performance so far was from the bench #FACup — Al Hegarty (@ali_hegarty) March 17, 2018

The only thing Sanchez knows is to be hogging the fucking ball, United are actually playing better without him. — Babafemi (@Drelick8) March 17, 2018

Call me crazy but United do play much better and faster without Sanchez. — Akini O (@akini99) March 17, 2018

We looked so much better without Sanchez in first half — Qibbby (@Aaqibbby) March 17, 2018

Look how better the team played (still not pretty) without Pogba and Sanchez ? — CORLEONE (@CORL3ON3) March 17, 2018

Arsenal playing better football without Sanchez & United tonight playing football without Sanchez…… ?. #MUFC — Sonny G ? (@SonnyGDDG) March 17, 2018