£31m Manchester United superstar will leave in the summer after losing faith of Mourinho, according to former Reds legend

A Manchester United superstar will leave in the summer according to former Man United midfielder Paul Scholes.

Paul Scholes has stated that he fully expects Luke shaw to depart the club in the summer after the Manchester United star has lost the faith of Jose Mourinho.

Luke Shaw was pulled from the action be Jose Mourinho after just 45 minutes against Brighton in an FA Cup quarter-final this evening for no apparent reason.

The Red Devils were 1-0 ahead and Shaw looked to have made no huge mistakes but Mourinho instead opted to pull the England defender from the action and replace him with Ashley Young at left-back.

Shaw has struggled at United ever since signing from Southampton in 2014 for a fee of up to £31m. (Fee per the BBC)

Further, it looks as though Shaw now has no place in Mourinho’s plans with the self-proclaimed special one heavily relying on Ashley Young at left-back this season after converting the winger to a regular full-back.

Shaw has made just seven appearances in the Premier League this season for United and Paul Scholes has not held back on his opinion on Shaw’s future.

Following Shaw’s early substitution form this evening’s fixture, Scholes stated that he expects the star to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

Scholes was a pundit for BT Sport and after the game stated, “”I think sometimes, managers get in their head that there’s a player not for them.”

“It’s a relationship that come the summer will end.”

Scholes’ comments in full can be seen below…