Agent raises real CONCERN, refuses to rule out Man Utd EXIT for popular star

This certainly isn’t what Man Utd fans want to hear right now amid all the tension and negativity surrounding the club.

With Jose Mourinho under fire and facing plenty of criticism for his handling of the squad and performances as well as the result against Sevilla in the Champions League, tensions are seemingly high and things are getting progressively worse with pundits and supporters launching attacks.

However, this undoubtedly will infuriate fans if it leads to an exit from Man Utd, as Anthony Martial’s agent has refused to rule out the possibility that the French international could leave Old Trafford this summer.

While he rebuffed claims that he had spoken to Juventus, this quote below won’t fill United supporters with much confidence and they will be fuming if he moves on as he has established himself as a very popular figure with the Man Utd faithful.

“Will he stay in Manchester in the summer? I’m sorry, but I can’t say anything else about it at the moment,” Philippe Lamboley said as per The Express.

If there was no issue, there is no reason as to why he wouldn’t have just flat-out insisted that his client was going nowhere and was committed. However, given his response, it will lead to uncertainty and question marks over Martial’s future with the Red Devils.