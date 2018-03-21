Chelsea joined by Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in race to secure transfer of £25M-rated Bundesliga star

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea are reportedly set to go head-to-head with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the race to secure the signing of RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

This is according to the Sun, who are re-reporting from ESPN, who are stating that both clubs are keen on the Hungarian international.

The news outlet are also reporting that the Blues are looking for a new goalkeeper in case Belgian international Thibaut Courtois secures away from Stamford Bridge in the summer, and that the player is valued at £25M.

Former Liverpool ‘keeper Gulacsi has been fairly impressive for Bundesliga outfit Leipzig this campaign, with his performances contributing to the club’s push for European football.

In 87 appearances for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, the Hungarian has managed to clock up a total of 19 clean sheets, a fairly decent return.

The shot-stopper has already spent a large part of his career in England, with the 27-year-old spending five years at Anfield, however he failed to make a single appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

If the Blues are serious about swooping for a replacement for Courtois, they’ll have to go far to find a better player than the former Liverpool shot-stopper.