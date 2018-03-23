Is Holland vs England on TV? kick-off time, stream, date, odds and squads

It’s Holland vs England tonight as Gareth Southgate’s men prepare for this summer’s World Cup 2018 in the first of two international friendlies.

The two sides haven’t faced each other since March 2016 and England haven’t beaten Holland in seven games, with their last win coming during Euro 1996.

READ MORE: Jordan Pickford to start in goal tonight for England

Southgate has named the uncapped Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Alfie Mawson and Lewis Cook in his England squad for the first time ahead of the friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.

Burnley goalkeeper Pope has been in great for the Clarets this season, however, Southgate his confirmed that Everton goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford will start tonight.

Jack Wilshere will be missing for the Three Lions due to a minor knee injury, but Danny Welbeck could also return to the first-team.

Netherlands failed to qualify for the World Cup after a poor qualifying campaign, however, there are plenty of familiar faces in Ronald Koeman’s first squad as he has called up Premier League regulars Patrick van Aanholt, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Liverpool defender, van Dijk, was also named as the country’s new captain too.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Ajax winger Justin Kluivert, the son of former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert, is also included in the squad.

When is Holland vs England?

Netherlands take on England at Amsterdam ArenA with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm on Friday, March 23.

Is Holland vs England on TV?

The match will be televised live on ITV with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Highlights will be available the same evening at 10.45pm on ITV.

Is Holland vs England available to stream?

The match is being streamed online via ITV Hub.

What are the betting odds?

Holland – 31/20

Draw – 21/10

England – 9/5

Who is in the Netherlands’ squad?

Marco Bizot, Jasper Cillessen, Jeroen Zoet, Patrick van Aanholt, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Hans Hateboer, Matthijs de Ligt, Kenny Tete, Stefan de Vrij, Donny van de Beek, Davy Proepper, Marten de Roon , Kevin Strootman, Guus Til, Tonny Vilhena, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ryan Babel, Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay, Bas Dost, Justin Kluivert, Quincy Promes, Wout Weghorst.

Who is in England’s squad?

Joe Hart, Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland, Nick Pope, Kyle Walker, Kieran Tripper, Ryan Bertrand, Danny Rose, John Stones, James Tarkowski, Alfie Mawson, Joe Gomez, Harry Maguire, Eric Dier, Jack Wilshere, Jordan Henderson, Jake Livermore, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard, Lewis Cook, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford.