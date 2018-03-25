Manchester United handed GOLDEN opportunity to win race for £100m Manchester City target

Manchester United look to have been given a major transfer boost with regards to pursuing the signing of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

Reports in Spain claim the France international is still open-minded about his next move as he plans on changing clubs this summer.

Various media outlets have reported that Griezmann’s switch to Barcelona is all but done, but that does not appear to be the case at all.

The 26-year-old has remained in contact with Real Madrid and has told them a deal is still possible if they make him the right offer, which has Barcelona rattled.

Manchester United will surely be watching with interest after recently being linked with Griezmann, who could be an upgrade on the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku in attack.

One of the top attacking midfield players in Europe in recent years, Griezmann looks a perfect fit for the Red Devils in a problem position for them, though Manchester City have also shown an interest in him.

Don Balon claim Griezmann’s future is still up in the air, so United must still have hope of completing a deal for this long-term target.

As the player himself has said, all the club need to do now is come up with a suitable offer to persuade him to pick Old Trafford over the Etihad Stadium, the Bernabeu or the Nou Camp.