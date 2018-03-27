England vs Italy team news: Who’s in the starting XI?

England are back home tonight to face Italy as Gareth Southgate’s men prepare for this summer’s World Cup 2018.

England have three friendlies left before they head off to Russia for this summer’s tournament and will face a tricky test against Italy.

SEE MORE: Is Spain vs Argentina on TV?

Rotation will be the order of the evening for Southgate as his players shined on Friday night against the Netherlands.

Jesse Lingard scored the only goal of the game to seal a great victory for the Three Lions who played with purpose and vigour throughout.

Jack Wilshere’s long awaited return to the international team will be delayed as he is out with a minor knee injury.

However, James Tarkowski will make his debut and Jack Butland will be between the sticks tonight taking the place of Jordan Pickford.

Tarkowski has been stellar for his club this season and has helped Burnley concede just 26 goals in the top flight this season.

Dele Alli is on the bench again and Jamie Vardy leads the line.

Italy, meanwhile, lost 2-0 to Argentina at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, and have a point to prove after missing out on the 2018 World Cup for the first time since 1958.

England vs Italy team news

England XI:

Italy XI: