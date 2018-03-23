Argentina vs Italy TV Channel, stream, squads and odds

It’s a heavyweight clash between two of the most decorated countries tonight as Argentina take on Italy at the Etihad Stadium.

Lionel Messi dragged his side to the World Cup as they scraped through the CONMEBOL qualification group.

His glorious hattrick against Ecuador helped Argentina finish third in the final group standings.

Meanwhile, Italy suffered World Cup qualification heartache as they lost to Sweden in the play-offs; meaning that they will not partake in the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

They finished second in their qualification group to former World Cup winners, Spain.

The Argentines will be looking to lift the famous trophy in Russia after succumbing to defeat at the hands of Germany in 2014 and suffering Copa America heartache also.

When is Argentina vs Italy?

Argentina vs Italy kicks off at 7.45pm UK time on Friday, 23 March at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Argentina vs Italy TV Channel?

Unfortunately, the match will not be shown live on TV in the UK.

Argentina vs Italy live stream?

However, it is scheduled to be streamed on Bet365 at 7.45pm.

What are the betting odds?

Argentina – 7/5

Draw – 19/10

Italy – 23/10

Who is in the Argentina squad?

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Nahuel Guzman (UANL), Willy Caballero (Chelsea)

Defenders: Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton), Federico Fazio (Roma), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Acuna (Sporting), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune), Leandro Paredes (Zenit), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Giovani Lo Celso (PSG), Lucas Biglia (Milan), Ever Banega (Sevilla), Angel Di Maria (PSG)

Forwards: Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Diego Perotti (Roma), Joaoquin Correa (Sevilla).

Who is in the Italy squad?

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Mattia Perin (Genoa)

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci (Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus), Gian Marco Ferrari (Sampdoria), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Daniele Rugani (Juventus), Leonardo Spinazzola (Atalanta), Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan), Bryan Cristante (Atalanta), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Jorge Luiz Frello Jorginho (Napoli), Marco Parolo (Lazio), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Antonio Candreva (Inter), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Patrick Cutrone (Milan), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Simone Verdi (Bologna).