Is Germany vs Spain on TV? kick-off time, date, odds and squads

Tonight marks the stand out tie of the international friendlies week with Germany and Spain going head-to-head.

The game sees the 2014 and 2010 world champions facing off in preparation for this summer’s World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Spain overcame a tricky World Cup qualifying group with finishing above Italy with a game to spare.

The Spaniards take on Morocco and Iran, and European champions, Portugal in Russia in the World Cup group stages.

As for World Cup holders and Confederations Cup winners Germany, they take on Mexico, Sweden and Son Heung-min’s South Korea.

There was good news for Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso as he was called up for the first time to the Squad, however, his teammate Alvaro Morata has paid the price for limited appearances recently for the Blues and has been left out of the Spain squad.

Marco Reus has been left out of Joachim Loew’s squad as he has recently returned from a long-term knee problem.

When is Germany vs Spain?

Germany take on Spain on Friday, March 23.

Kick-off will be at 7.45pm.

The match will be played at the Esprit Arena, Dusseldorf.

Is Germany vs Spain on TV?

Germany vs Spain will be live on BT Sport 3.

Coverage will begin 15 minutes before kick-off at 7.30pm.

What are the betting odds?

Germany – 5/4

Draw – 23/10

Spain – 11/5

Who is in Germany’s squad?

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Emre Can (Liverpool), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Manchester City), Lars Stindl (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

Forwards: Timo Werner (Leipzig), Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Sandro Wagner (Bayern Munich).

Who is in Spain’s squad?

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao), David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Dani Parejo (Valencia), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo Hernandez (Villarreal), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid)