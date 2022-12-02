Bastian Schweinsteiger aims brutal dig at Germany defenders labelling all but one “Bundesliga quality”

Former Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has labelled the national team’s defenders “Bundesliga quality, despite having spent the majority of his career at Bayern Munich.

He did, however, insist the team have only one “high-level” defender in the form of Antonio Rudiger. The centre-back won the Champions League with Chelsea before opting for a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid, where he has since cemented his place in the starting 11 and played a key role for the side.

Defenders such as Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Lukas Klostermann and David Raum, amongst others called up to represent Germany in Qatar, are all playing in the German top division, with the latter two at RB Leipzig.

Germany exit Qatar

The Germans crashed out of the World Cup yesterday despite overseeing a 4-2 victory on the night. Their first two games resulted in a shock loss to Japan and a tightly contested draw with Spain. Their exit is classed as one of this year’s biggest World Cup upsets.

 

