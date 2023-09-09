Tottenham Hotspur may have been dealt a significant blow as their star centre-back, Cristian Romero, sustained a minor calf injury while on international duty with Argentina.

Journalist Luis Fregossi reported the news, raising doubts about Romero’s availability for the upcoming match against Bolivia.

Romero’s injury will be assessed further, with a decision to determine whether he can continue with the national team or if he should return to England expected soon.

Cuti Romero es duda para viajar a Bolivia. HE MAN se retiró con un contractura en el recto posterior de su pierna derecha. Mañana será evaluado y se definirá si viaja o vuelve a Inglaterra ?? — Luis Fregossi (@LuisFregossi) September 8, 2023

The news is going to be a concern for Spurs, as the Argentine defender has been one of their standout performers this season, forming a solid partnership with new signing Micky van de Ven in central defense.

Tottenham’s options in central defense are limited, with Eric Dier and young defender Ashley Phillips as the only available choices.

Tottenham got rid of several defenders this transfer window including Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, and Joe Rodon.

They also failed to sign another centre-back despite Ange wanting to bolster his defense. They are expected to return to the market in January for another centre-back with Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo strongly linked with a move.