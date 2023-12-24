Tottenham star expected to be fit for the match against Brighton

According to Standard Sport, Tottenham defender Cristian Romero is expected to be fit for the match against Brighton.

The report claims that he will undergo a late assessment but is likely to start alongside Ben Davies.

This comes as positive news for Spurs fans who might have been concerned about the Argentinean’s injury following the game against Everton.

The centre-back was taken off at half-time and the manager later confirmed that he was substituted because of a tight hamstring.

Romero is the only top-class centre-back available to Ange Postecoglou and an injury to him would have been be a big blow.

Already, Micky van de Ven is out injured with a hamstring problem and is not expected back for another couple of weeks.

Eric Dier is the only other centre-back option available but he has fallen out of favour under Ange after failing to impress him. He has only made 3 appearances for the club this season despite their injury problems.

 

