Tottenham could block key player from playing in summer tournament, Postecoglou has given big hint

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has hinted that the North London club may block Cristian Romero’s attempts to play in the 2024 Olympics for Argentina this summer.

The games begin on July 26 and the football final takes place on August 10, one week before the Premier League gets underway.

While away with Argentina over the last two weeks, Romero said he would like to play in the Olympics this summer and made himself available for selection.

“I would like to be in the Olympic Games,” the defender told TyC Sports.

“I never had the chance to be there. Anything for the national team, obviously I would like to be there. If [Javier] Mascherano wants to take me, I am available.”

The 25-year-old will certainly take part in the Copa America this summer and that is a tournament the World Cup champions are expected to go deep in.

This would be a heavy workload for the Tottenham star ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and his manager, Ange Postecoglou, has hinted that Spurs may block the centre-back from going to Paris.

What has Postecoglou said about Cristian Romero going to the 2024 Olympics?

Unlike the Copa America and Euro 2024 this summer, clubs are not obliged to send their players to the Olympics if they are picked by their national teams.

Next season is ramping up to be a big one for Tottenham and once the summer tournaments are over, Postecoglou will want his players back for pre-season as early as possible.

Speaking about Romero’s comments of wanting to go to the Olympics, the Spurs boss said via talkSPORT: “Olympics is a little bit of a different issue because clubs aren’t obliged to let players go to the Olympics.

“From that perspective, we have a little bit more of a say in it than other internationals. Certainly from our behalf as a club, we’ll always be looking at making sure there is a balance there.

“He hasn’t spoken to me about it, no one has spoken to me about it but I guess pretty strong advice would be with the Copa America at the same time and hopefully us gearing up for a big season next year, I’d be suggesting rest is a better policy.”