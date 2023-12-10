“Got away with it” – Gary Neville believes “crazy” Tottenham star should have seen red vs Newcastle

Sky Sports commentator and pundit, Gary Neville, believes one Tottenham star should not have seen the final whistle of their match with Newcastle following a challenge on Callum Wilson.

With Spurs 3-0 ahead in the match, the Argentina defender planted his studs on Wilson’s ankle as the Newcastle striker was picking himself up off the ground.

Romero was given a yellow card for the incident but, despite a VAR check, it wasn’t upgraded to a red.

After seeing the challenge again, Neville could not believe Romero got away with what he had done. The Sky Sports pundit said via talkSPORT: “He’s got away with it this time but one thing is for certain, it’s something Spurs have got to do about it.”

The Man United legend also labelled the World Cup winner “crazy” after the tackle was committed.

Romero is known for being a very aggressive defender and has already picked up three red cards in 2023.

It would have been a big blow for Tottenham if the centre-back had been sent off as Ange Postecoglou is short on players for that position.

The decision would not have changed the result as Spurs were already 3-0 ahead when the incident occurred but for fans, it is another decision from officials that will have them confused.