Gary Neville believes he saw “unique” Arsenal do something for the first time against Man City

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes he saw something for the first time during Man City’s clash with Arsenal as the former Man United star was full of praise for the Gunners.
There was a lot of hype in the build-up to the match at the Etihad on Sunday but the two Premier League title contenders would cancel each other out in a boring 0-0 affair. Pep Guardiola’s team were restricted to very little as Gabriel and William Saliba produced outstanding performances for Arsenal.
Speaking after the draw, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes he has never seen a team limit Man City to so few chances.
“I just think Arsenal made it so difficult for them,” the Man United legend told Sky Sports via The Standard.
“I’ve never seen a team make it so difficult for Manchester City in the final third. There didn’t seem to be any spaces. The way in which Arsenal defended was quite unique.”
Can Arsenal kick on to win the Premier League?
It was around this time last season were Mikel Arteta’s Premier League title hopes began to slip before being clawed back and overtaken by Man City.
A draw away to the Premier League champions was a big result for Mikel Arteta’s men even though it allowed Liverpool to move into the top spot.
The race for the title is far from over as all three teams are still capable of winning it. Arsenal have the best run in out of the pack, so can Arteta’s men end the North London club’s 20-year wait for a Premier League crown?