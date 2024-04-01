Gary Neville believes he saw “unique” Arsenal do something for the first time against Man City

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes he saw something for the first time during Man City’s clash with Arsenal as the former Man United star was full of praise for the Gunners.

There was a lot of hype in the build-up to the match at the Etihad on Sunday but the two Premier League title contenders would cancel each other out in a boring 0-0 affair. Pep Guardiola’s team were restricted to very little as Gabriel and William Saliba produced outstanding performances for Arsenal.

Speaking after the draw, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes he has never seen a team limit Man City to so few chances.

“I just think Arsenal made it so difficult for them,” the Man United legend told Sky Sports via The Standard.