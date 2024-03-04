“They’re better than they were last year” – Neville’s big claim about title race between Liverpool, City & Arsenal

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has given his latest assessment of this season’s Premier League title race, which looks like being a very close three-horse race between Liverpool, Arsenal, and reigning champions Manchester City.

Neville has made the intriguing claim that Arsenal look better than last season, but the key factor, he feels, will be both the Gunners and Liverpool beating Manchester City in their head-to-head clashes.

City still have to go to Anfield, and they’ll host Arsenal at the Etihad later in the season, so it will be interesting to see how those huge six-pointers end up going and how they affect the title race…

?"You have to beat them" pic.twitter.com/imEF3b01fK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2024

Arsenal beat Man City 1-0 at home earlier in the season, while they took four points off Liverpool in total, so they’re currently doing well in these head-to-head contests, which is encouraging for them as that was where they struggled last season, losing home and away to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Liverpool, meanwhile, got a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season, which is an improvement on some poor recent results at that ground.